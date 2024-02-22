Wedding Anniversaries — February 22, 2023

Franklin and Shirley Knoop, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27. Mrs. Knoop, the former Shirley Gatton, was a dietitian at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and retired from Shirley’s Ceramics and Little Bit of Bybee. Mr. Knoop is retired from the Courier-Journal and PNC Bank. The couple have six children and nine grandchildren.

J. Byron and Kay Corbett, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-cathedral, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 2. Mrs. Corbett, the former Kay Lawson, retired from the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral as the director of worship. Mr. Corbett retired from Mago Construction Company as the chief financial officer, CPA, after 35 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. James “Jim” Thomas DeLozier, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 2. Mrs. DeLozier, the former Kathleen “Kathy” Lesak, retired after more than 30 years of service to Archdiocese of Louisville schools as a teacher and principal. Mr. DeLozier retired from Construction Hardware as a project manager after 40 years. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.