Vatican Observatory to host Total Solar Eclipse retreat

The Vatican Astronomical Observatory will host a “Total Solar Eclipse Faith and Science Retreat” April 5-8 at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, Ind.

The event will include various presentations from astronomers with the observatory.

Topics and speakers will include:

Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of the observatory — “Your God is too small” and “The Heavens Proclaim: Astronomy and the Vatican.”

Christopher Graney, an astronomer with the observatory who writes The Record’s “Science in the Bluegrass” column — “The Church & Astronomy: Forgotten Stories”

Dr. Brenda Frye — “Where Faith & Science Can Meet” and “Updates from the James Webb Space Telescope.”

Retreatants will also be able to participate in morning and evening prayer, including the Divine Mercy Chaplet, daily Mass, Holy Hour and stargazing. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on April 5 and conclude with a post-eclipse celebration at 5 p.m. April 8. For more information, including a schedule of events, and to register, visit https://www.vaticanobservatory.org/sacred-space-astronomy/total-eclipse-weekend-retreat/.