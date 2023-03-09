Bulletin Board — March 9, 2023

SERVICES AND DEVOTIONS

The feast day of San Pedro Calungsod, the second Filipino saint, will be celebrated with Mass and a traditional Filipino dinner March 25 at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. Mass will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will follow in Batcheldor Hall. All are invited.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass March 19 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A light reception will immediately follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

A 40-Hour Eucharistic Devotion will take place at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., from March 30 to April 1. The devotion will begin with Mass at 5 p.m. on March 30 and end with Mass at 5 p.m. on April 1.

There will be a procession, adoration, confession, food and fellowship during the 40 hours.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A Lenten Parish Mission sponsored by St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road, will be March 12-15 at 7 p.m. The mission theme will be “Bread, blessed and broken: a Lenten journey in sacramental grace.” It will be led by Passionist Father Richard Burke, rector of St. Ann’s Monastery and Shrine Basilica and pastor of St. Ann’s Basilica Parish in Scranton, Pa.

Everyone is invited. For more information, call the parish office at 451-2220.

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host a weekend retreat on “Maintaining a Contemplative Calm in a Chaotic World” March 24-26.

Author and journalist Judith Valente will lead the retreat. For those who register to stay overnight, the cost is $295, and registration is due by March 10. For those who register to commute, the cost is $245 and registration is due by March 24. For more information, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/retreat/maintaining-a-contemplative-calm/.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a “Come and See” vocation discernment retreat March 17-19 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. The retreat is for single Catholic women ages 18 to 45 interested in experiencing Dominican prayer and community with the sisters and exploring a calling to religious life.

The retreat is free. For more information or to register, contact Sister June Fitzgerald at june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org or 570-336-3991, or register online at oppeace.org.

The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites invites those devoted to growing in holiness and who feel called to a deeper life of prayer to consider discerning a call to join the secular order.

Lay people, men and women, 18 years and older who are interested may contact Denese Alexsonshk at 224-2288 or email dalexsonshk@gmail.com to learn more.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:45 p.m. — following noon Mass — March 15 in the chapel at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Family and Life Ministries has partnered with Red Bird Ministries of Louisiana to offer a program for parents who have lost a child — from pregnancy through adulthood.

The group will meet for 10 monthly sessions in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s parish hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. The first session will be March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stlb.org/red-bird-ministry.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club invites singles 21 and over to dinner at Cattleman’s Roadhouse on March 19 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE AND THERE

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 70th annual fashion show and luncheon presented by Dillard’s on March 22 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Fashion show tickets are $60 per person. To make reservations by March 14, visit https://queensdaughtersinc.com.

A purse and jewelry sale — hosted by the Golden Arrow Center for Mothers and Children, 835 E. Gray St. — will be March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Purses, tote bags, scarves, wallets, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. All money raised will support families served by the center.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., will host an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner March 12 following 10 a.m. Mass until 2 p.m. Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information, call 969-3291 or visit www.stlukelouisville.org.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold the next Card Party for a Cause on March 14 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. All are invited. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives at the following locations in the archdiocese:

St. Michael Church’s McCauley Center , 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., March 12, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., March 12, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Presentation Academy’s Arts & Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., March 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use sponsor code PRESENTATION. For more information, contact Amelia Flynn at 583-5935.

To register, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

A Mercy Theatre Trivia Night will be March 24 at 7:15 p.m. at the school, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. A table of eight will cost $120.

Proceeds will benefit Mercy theatre students’ trip to the Fringe Festival in Scotland.

To register or for more information, contact Amanda Simmons at asimmons@mercyjaguars.com or Laura Coleman at lcoleman@mercyjaguars.com.

CPR/AED training at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will be offered March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building. To register, contact Allyson Skaggs at Akskag01@outlook.com. For more information, call her at 593-5880.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

March 16 and 17: Doctors of the church.

March 23 and 24: Pledges of the saints.

March 30 and 31: The cross.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering “Introduction to Prayer,” a faith formation class, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.The class is $10. To register or for more information, visit archlouff.org/catechist-certification/ or contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.