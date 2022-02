The Knights of Columbus Council 1290 of Bardstown, Ky., donated $1,000 to the Bread of Life food pantry. The Knights also donated 1,400 pounds of food, 1,200 pounds of which was collected by Bethlehem High School students during a food drive.

The pantry is operated by the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries.