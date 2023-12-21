Bulletin Board — December 21, 2023

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at its new location, St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 181 Rangeland Road, on Jan. 6. Mass will be at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the devotion and reconciliation.

The devotion includes adoration and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and sacred music by The John & Drina Erb family.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. John Center is seeking volunteers for its Day Shelter and Social Services Center. Volunteers typically serve in two-hour shifts and can sign up to work in the mailroom, laundry room, serving coffee, helping with shower sign-ups or at the front desk.

Volunteers should attend an orientation to get acquainted with the space. For more information and to learn about volunteer orientation, contact Keesha Gardner, volunteer and data coordinator, at kgardner@stjohncenter.org or 901-3178.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be hosted by Holy Trinity Church on Dec. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road.

Walk-ins are welcome or donors can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

HERE and THERE

A New Year’s Eve Dance at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will be held Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, with reserved seating for tables of eight purchased in advance.

Attendees must be 21 years or older, and no outside alcohol is allowed. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.sfxmw.com. For tickets, call Twyla Mills at 777-4501.

The 17th annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will be Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. in St. Martha Church’s gym, 2825 Klondike Lane. The cost is $30 per person, which covers the cost of the chicken dinner, dessert and beverages.

To purchase tickets, email Jack Banbury at jackban@aol.com. All are invited.

The Secular Third Order Branch of the Missionaries of Charity, a new group for lay Catholics, married or single, male or female, is inviting folks to learn what it’s about during a discussion, Mass and adoration.

The gathering will be Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. For more information, email Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The 22nd annual St. Agnes Trivia Night will be held on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the school gym, 1800 Newburg Road. Proceeds will benefit the St. Agnes “Walking With Moms in Need” program and Scout Troop 4G. The cost is $200 for a table of eight. For reservations, call Carolyn Pape at 813-4561.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold a Card Party for a Cause on Jan. 9 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and admission is $8 and includes lunch. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Catholic Women’s Organization (Africa). For reservations call 749-9780.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Retrouvaille, a weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage, will be held Feb. 16 to 18.

The program is confidential and designed to help troubled marriages regain their health. All couples are invited to attend, including those who have already separated or divorced.

To receive more information or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The next meeting will be Jan. 10 on the topic “A Season for Everything — Ebbs and Flows.”

To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

ALUMNI EVENT

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be Jan. 10 at noon in the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Mike Eagan, former quarterback for Bishop David High School and Western Kentucky University. He was formerly the head football coach at Seneca High School and Bullitt East High School. The football field at Bullitt East is named in his honor.

Lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are: