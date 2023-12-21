Wedding Anniversaries — December 21, 2023

Deacon Mike and Bonnie Tolbert, members of St. Thomas More and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28. Mrs. Tolbert, the former Bonnie Beaven, is a retired registered nurse who worked at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Nazareth Home. Deacon Tolbert works for Ford Motor Co. and serves as deacon at his parishes. The couple have three children and four grandchildren.

Robert and Toni Green, members of Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27. Mrs. Green, the former Toni Messner, was a stewardess with Capital Airlines. Mr. Green was a Merchant Marine officer and is retired from Celanese. They also owned and operated the Puffin Inn in Cape May, N.J. The couple have three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry E. Simmons, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31. Mrs. Simmons, the former Joyce Mingus, is retired from Humana Hospitals. Mr. Simmons is retired from GE Appliances. The couple have three children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.