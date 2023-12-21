Students share the spirit of the season

St. Margaret Mary School sixth-graders and children who live on St. Vincent de Paul’s campus decorated Christmas cookies during an event Dec. 12. (Photo Special to The Record)

Before heading home for the break, students in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been helping local nonprofits stock up on the items they need to serve needy individuals this Christmas season.

Sydney Amshoff, a sophomore at Sacred Heart Academy, delivered special toys to children served by Kosair for Kids Dec. 18. Sydney collaborated with Abbie Donway, a speech-language pathology student at the University of Louisville, and engineers from General Electric to get popular toys adapted with push buttons to make them easier for special-needs children to enjoy.

St. Margaret Mary School sixth graders visited children who live in temporary housing on the campus of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. While there, the students played games, did crafts and made Christmas ornaments with the children.

Middle school students at St. Margaret Mary also collected clothing, blankets, jackets and money to assist homeless individuals served by Franciscan Kitchen. The students raised $800, which was used to purchase more items during a shopping trip to Target.

In November the sixth-graders also collected more than 100 blankets for Blanket Louisville. The nonprofit distributed hundreds of blankets to people sleeping outdoors across the city.

St. Gabriel School students also collected toys to benefit Franciscan Kitchen.

Students at St. Rita School collected 1,287 pairs of socks, which they donated along with other items to the Sister Visitor Center.

Members of the Girl Scout Brownie Troop at St. Albert the Great School collected items for refugee families served by Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services. They donated coats for children and adults, gloves, hats, blankets and scarves.

Students at Holy Spirit School held a drive Dec. 11-15 and collected 250 boxes of cereal for Field Elementary School’s Blessings in a Backpack program.

Members of DeSales High School’s Key Club assisted the Kiwanis Club in assembling food baskets for families of North Olmsted Middle School and South Olmsted Middle School.

