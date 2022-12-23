Bulletin Board — Dec. 22, 2022, edition

Advent Season

St. Margaret Mary Church will offer compline — night prayer — each evening during Advent via the St. Margaret Mary Facebook and YouTube pages. Vespers — evening prayer — will be offered each Thursday during Advent at 4:45 p.m. with eucharistic adoration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

Vocations

The 16th annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will be Jan. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in St. Martha Church’s gym, 2825 Klondike Lane. The cost is $20 per person, which covers the cost of the chicken dinner, dessert and beverages.

To purchase tickets, email Jack Banbury at jackban@aol.com before Jan. 3. Tickets will not be available at the door. All are invited.

“Mission for Peace: Dominicans in Prayer and Action” — a program for single Catholic women between 18 and 45 years old — will be offered by the Dominican Sisters of Peace in January.

Women are invited to attend via Zoom or in person at one of three locations: Columbus, Ohio; Great Bend, Kan.; or New Haven, Conn. This program will be held January 13-15 and is free to attend.

For more information, contact Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027 or mai-dung.nguyen@oppeace.org.

Support Groups

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Feb. 17 to 19.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health,” according to Retrouvaille Louisville.

To receive more information confidentially or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center.

The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Here and There

Mass of the Air will begin broadcasting on WDRB starting Jan. 1. At the same time, it will no longer run on WHAS. The time of the broadcast — 10:30 a.m. — will remain the same. The other broadcasts will continue on WBKI at 9 a.m., WNKY at 10 a.m. CST and the Faith Channel at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Catholics are also invited to attend tapings. For the taping schedule or other information, visit www.massoftheair.com, email massoftheair@gmail.com or call 893-5120.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., will host a New Year’s Dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door. Price includes drinks, snacks and a champagne toast at midnight. Ages 21 and over only. For more information and reservations, contact 396-3425 or stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

Louisville Kentucky Cursillo invites the Cursillo Community to a Grand Ultreya on Jan. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. Father Pepper Elliott and Cursillista Miguel Cabello will give a special reflection and presentation. Bring a friend and a dish to share. For more information, contact Sharyn Cortes-Cabello at sharyn.cabello@gmail.com or Mary Ann Wrenn at 693-2130.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold a January Card Party For A Cause on Jan. 10 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Catholic Women’s Organization (Africa). For reservations call 749-9780. In case of snow, follow the JCPS cancellation policy. All are invited to attend.

Education and Enrichment

“Understanding Laudato Si’,” a monthly discussion series hosted by Father Jim Flynn and Cory Lockhart, seeks to educate participants on Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” chapter by chapter.

Participants will read two chapters each month and meet via Zoom to review and discuss. There will be four sessions — Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28 and April 25 — from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The sessions are free, but registration is required. To learn more, visit understandinglaudatosi.carrd.co/. To register, visit https://tally.so/r/w2EWPM.

“Breath: An Introduction to Meditation and Mindfulness” will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at the Nazareth Retreat Center.

The workshop will include a discussion of the differences between meditation and mindfulness, according to an announcement. Participants will also take part in activities, including sitting meditation, the use of mantras, walking meditation and daily mindfulness exercises for use at home.

The cost is $25. For more information and to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan. 5 and 6: Basics of faith.

Jan. 12 and 13: Looking for truth in the wrong places.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Introduction to Christology, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.

“The Heroic Actions of Jesus, Batman, and Frodo,” Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

Introduction to Catholic Social Teaching, may be started at any time, via Google Classroom.

Justice Workshop: “Solidarity with the Poor,” Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Assumption undercroft, 433 S. 5th St. The cost is $25.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at:

https://archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Participants must pre-register.