Bulletin Board — Dec. 19, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Louisville Helpers of God’s Precious Infants will have its next monthly Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. The celebrant is Father Bill Hammer. Following Mass, there will be adoration and prayer. For more information, visit helperslouisville.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 8 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Mass for Life will be celebrated Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside and Father Jeffrey Nicolas will be the homilist.

More than 150 churches, schools and organizations participate in the annual Mass, and representatives can receive a rose signifying their commitment to life during the rose ceremony. To register your organization to be recognized at the event, contact Celesta Arnold at 439-6276.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Dan Conway, columnist for The Record, will speak on “Stewardship and the Joy of Giving.” The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

RETREATS & MISSIONS

Family Renewal Project will host an overnight wilderness retreat for Catholic men titled, “Servants of the Secret Fire” Jan. 10-12. The retreat is for men 18 and over, or 13 and over with an adult. Father of Mercy Ben Cameron will lead the retreat inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” For more information visit bit.ly/secretfire, call/text 502-303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

Our Lady of Lourdes Church’s Family Ministry will host a Living Nativity on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided and a petting zoo will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Shelly Cronen at shellyc@ourlourdes.org.

The Loretto Community will host pianists Nancy and Vernon Cherrix and organist Kevin Vest for a Christmas concert Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. The community will also host Pianist Nada for a concert on Jan 12 at 3 p.m. Both concerts are free and will be in the Loretto Motherhouse church, 515 Nerinx Road. Contact Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. To buy tickets, visit cur8.com/projects/archlou.

Sponsorships and ads in the program are also available. Contact Melissa Herberger for more information at mherberger2@archlou.org or 272-1634.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church, will host a blood drive Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

HERE & THERE

A “Don’t Spend Christmas Day Alone Party” will be hosted by St. Athanasius Church on Dec. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event — open to adults from all parishes — will be in room A of the St. Athanasius Parish Center, 5915 Outer Loop. Participants should bring a snack to share, a $10 wrapped gift to exchange and a board or card game (optional). RSVP to Debbie Minton at 969-3332 or dminton@staparish.com.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host a New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Checkmates on Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or $240 a table. Contact Sharon Breit at 386-3282 for tickets.

St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky., will host a New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Wilson Brothers on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $25. Call the parish office at 538-4933 for tickets.

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, invites Catholics to view more than 200 nativity scenes. Individuals can view the nativity scenes before or after the weekend liturgies — Saturday at 4:30 p.m. or Sunday at 10 a.m. The scenes will be displayed in the church through Jan. 5.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer an online presentation by Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church on “The Geography of our Faith (from Creation to the Cross)” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 and again on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.