Archbishop’s Christmas Message

This stained-glass window at St. Aloysius Church in Great Neck, N.Y., depicts Jesus in a manger surrounded by Mary, Joseph and three shepherds. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ!

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Christmas is a time for joy, hope and love as we celebrate the historical birth of our Lord Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Joy because on Christmas Day we are reminded of the greatest gift from God — his only begotten son. We rejoice in the light of Christ because he brings us hope. Hope in a world that comes with challenges, loss and sorrow.



With the birth of our Savior, we are reminded of God’s love for us. In the wonder and mystery of the Incarnation, God became one of us — taking on human flesh — to live among us and to suffer with us. Jesus was born to save us. He is Emmanual — meaning God is with us. And Jesus is with us always.



My dear brothers and sisters, let the joy, hope and love of the Christmas season enter your heart. Spread that joy, hope, and love as you gather with family and friends over the Christmas holidays. Keep that flame burning in your heart now and throughout the coming new year. Be the face of Christ to everyone you meet.



May God’s abundant blessings be poured upon you and those whom you love. Please know of my prayers for you, and I ask you to pray for me.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

God bless you!