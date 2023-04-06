Bulletin Board — April 6, 2023

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer April 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be April 16 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow.

For more information about the Mass or helping with the ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Divine Mercy Sunday will be celebrated at local parishes on April 16:

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop. Confession and adoration will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Closing Benediction and Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, will be at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Sheila King at 802-8410.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Holy hour will begin at 1 p.m., following Mass at noon. Chanting the Chaplet of Divine Mercy will begin around 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with Benediction.

St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. Confession and prayers will begin at 2 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and Benediction will be at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Carol Masters at 424-6446.

RETREATS

“Broken to Beautiful,” a miscarriage loss healing retreat, will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, on April 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the multipurpose building.

The retreat is for all mothers who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth. Participants will hear a guest speaker deliver a message of healing and hope and create a mosaic craft to remember and honor their babies. Register for this free event by April 3 by emailing brandyknorton@gmail.com.

VOCATIONS

A Holy Hour for vocations will be hosted by the St. Serra Club of Louisville April 12 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. St. Albert School students will attend. All are welcome.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet April 16 at 3 p.m. at St. John Paul ll Church’s Parish Hall, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Father Joseph Cox will give a talk on St. Benedict and the Care of the Sick.

The meeting is for Louisville members of the Benedictine Oblates and those who are interested in joining.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Seminarian Cole McDowell will speak about his pastoral year.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A Grief Recovery Method Support Group will meet at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The group will meet April 13 through June 1. The eight-week group is designed for people who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago. Participants will need to purchase a workbook for $16 at the start of class. To register, call certified grief specialist Pattie Filley at 459-4251 ext. 24.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group called GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing), for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder, ​meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The next meeting will be April 12 on the topic “Walking with Christ, Nourished by Grace.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Culver’s at 5 p.m. April 30. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

OPEN HOUSE

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a middle school information session April 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to share information about Holy Spirit’s middle school and tour the facility. The session is intended for those interested in grades six and seven.

HERE and THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd April Luncheon and Card Party for a Cause will be April 11 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

Admission is $8 and includes lunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sister Visitor Center.

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is hosting the Silver Notes, a senior vocal group, during the April meeting. The program will be April 12 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. Members and guests are invited.

Women’s Club Bunco at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., is hosting an evening of bunco for women on April 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. Sandwiches and drinks are provided at 6:15 p.m., and play begins at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

The Purdue University Varsity Glee Club will hold a free concert April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. For more information, email Melissa Pascua at mdtpascua@yahoo.com.

St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Dr., will hold a Family Feud Trivia Night April 15. Tables of eight are $100, tables of four are $60 and singles are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Reserve tables by April 14 by calling 935-4578. Ages 21 and over only.

A “Remember When” Dance, hosted by the Bishop David Alumni Association and WAKY radio, will be April 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway.

Profits will provide tuition assistance for Holy Cross High School students and nearby Catholic elementary schools.

Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple when purchased ahead of time. To buy tickets, visit https://form.jotform.com/230313980366051 or call the alumni association at 439-1391 and leave a message. Tickets at the door will be $35 per person or $60 per couple.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, is having its semi-annual indoor community yard sale April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. More than 50 tables of items will be available to peruse and a snack bar will have breakfast and lunch items for sale. Proceeds will benefit the needy.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Family Community Clinic, 1420 E. Washington St., needs volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, scribes and interpreters. Students and retired nurses are welcome and flexible shifts are available.

The Family Community Clinic provides free basic health care services to the uninsured. For more information, visit famcomclinic.org or email VolunteerCoordinator@famcomclinic.org.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of men’s pants sizes 30-36. Volunteers are also welcome. To make an appointment to volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A free estate planning session will be held at St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A free continental breakfast will be available. To register visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

April 13 and 14: What makes humans happy?

April 20 and 21: Difficult words of Jesus.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Introduction to Spirituality,” April 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. The cost is $10.

For more details on ALMI classes and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class size will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).