Students act out the Passion

In silhouette, students from St. Dominic School acted out the sixth station where Veronica wipes the blood and sweat from Jesus’ brow. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students from Catholic elementary schools dramatized the living Stations of the Cross.

A St. Athanasius School student acted out the moment Jesus fell while carrying his cross. Two other students portrayed Roman soldiers. (Record Photo by Jennifer Jenkins)
Students from St. Albert the Great School portrayed the Blessed Virgin Mary cradling Jesus’ lifeless body. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students from Sacred Heart Model School acted out the ninth station showing Jesus falling for the third time. (Photo Special to The Record)
