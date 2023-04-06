Parish sustains damage during storm

St. John Paul II Church’s community center sustained damage from fallen trees during an April 5 storm. (Photo Special to The Record)

One church of the Archdiocese of Louisville, less than three miles from an EF-1 tornado that touched down, has reported damage from the April 5 storm.

Brad Harruff, of Catholic Mutual, which provides insurance for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said trees fell on the Community Center building at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

“So far the damages are very minimal outside of John Paul,” he said. “But John Paul is pretty severe. …It’s a two-story tall building and the trees are laying on it. We’re going to need a crane to get the trees off the building.”

Darlene Hoard, an administrative assistant at the parish, said the campus has partial power.

“We do have power in church, so Mass will go on as usual,” she said.

The luncheon fish fry, scheduled for Good Friday, has been canceled.

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Newburg Road and Bishops Lane. According to LG&E/KU’s outage map, nearly 9,000 are without power Thursday morning.