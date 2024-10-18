Sister Evelyn Hurley, SCN, dies at 109 after 90 years of service

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Evelyn Hurley

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Evelyn Hurley, formerly Sister Alice William, died on Oct. 16 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 109 and had been a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 90 years.

Sister Hurley, who came from South Boston, served as an elementary school teacher for more than 60 years. She first taught in the Diocese of Covington and then came to the Archdiocese of Louisville, where she taught at St. Agnes School. She also taught in Mississippi and South Boston.

She retired from teaching in 1995 and lived at St. Brigid Convent in South Boston until 2014. During those years, she volunteered at a local nursing home. In 2014, she moved to Nazareth, Ky.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The wake service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church on Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.

Read more about Sister Hurley here.