Blue Masses for first responders planned in Louisville and Bardstown

A sheriff officer’s hat and gloves, representing officers who have died in the line of duty, rested atop a red pillow next to a red rose at the entrance of the Cathedral of the Assumption where Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the Blue Mass Sept. 8, 2024. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate two Blue Masses next month to honor police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

The first responders will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. Deacon Greg Gitschier, who serves as chaplain for the Louisville Metro Police Department, will deliver the homily.

The second Blue Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Jeffersontown, Ky. Father Jeffery Shooner, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville, will give the homily.

The archbishop “will preside over this Blue Mass in recognition of the tremendous sacrifice of the people who perform a great and needed service that promotes justice and the common good in society,” said an announcement from the archdiocese. “As people of good will gather to recognize, honor and bless our public safety community, we pray that society recognizes the inherent dignity of human life, realizing that each of us is made in the image of God.”

Individuals from every faith tradition are invited.