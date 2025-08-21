Bulletin Board — August 21, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Mass of Spiritual Accompaniment for Separated Families will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road.

Father Silvio J. Fonseca Martinez will be the celebrant and homilist. The Mass will be followed by a talk in the Parish Hall, where Father Fonseca Martinez will share his experience of religious persecution.

All are welcome to attend.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Aug. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will hold a “Feast Day and Homecoming”

Aug. 24 with a liturgy at 10:30 a.m. and a brunch immediately afterward. All current and former parishioners are invited to attend.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Sept. 6 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

RETREATS

“Bringing Back Fallen Away Catholics,” a retreat sponsored by the St. Serra Club, will be held on Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. John Paul II Community Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Gary Montgomery will be the speaker.

Registration is required by Sept. 3 and a free-will offering will be accepted at the door. For more information or to register, contact Chuck Lynch at chucklynch4782@gmail.com or 502-442-9302.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host a “Friends of Francis Retreat: Franciscan Peacemaking and Creating a Culture of Encounter” Sept. 26 to 28. The cost is $260, which includes meals and private lodging, or $130 for a commuter. The facilitator is Franciscan Brother Joseph Bach. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/friends-of-francis.

ORGANIZATIONS

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Mark’s Feed Store at 5 p.m. Sept. 14. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

VOCATIONS

The Benedictine Monks of St. Meinrad Archabbey are inviting single Catholic men ages 20-40 who are interested in exploring a monastic vocation to attend a discernment weekend Oct. 10-12.

Participants will stay in guest accommodations, eat, pray and work with the community, and attend conferences led by monks.

To learn more or to register, contact Benedictine Father Simon Herrmann, director of vocations, at 812-357-6611 or vocations@saintmeinrad.org.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host an in-person “Come and See” discernment retreat weekend Sept. 12 to 14 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. Single Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 45 are welcome. For more information, text/call Sister June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, which is free and open to all, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center.

The Tuesday group runs from Aug. 26 to Oct. 28, and the Wednesday group runs from Sept. 3 to Nov. 5. Both are offered via Zoom and in person.

To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Blood drives are planned at area parishes. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

St. Rita Church , 8709 Preston Highway, will host a drive Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Bernadette Church will host a drive Aug. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky.

HERE & THERE

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club will host bunco on Sept. 11. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. The event will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky., will host two concerts in September.

Pianist Vernon Cherrix and Susan VonHoven on flute will perform Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

The Heartland Harp Ensemble will perform Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its next meeting at 12 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. Josh Heird, director of Athletics at the University of Louisville, will be the speaker. The cost of lunch is $10 and all are invited.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host a workshop titled, “Introduction to Theological Reflection” for those in volunteer or professional positions in ministry Oct. 9 to 10. The cost is $295, which includes meals. The facilitator is Dr. Bill Johnston. To register, saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/formation-workshops.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer several classes via Zoom.

“Praying the Wisdom Psalms” will be offered by Deacon Pat Harris. It will be held on Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

From Sept. 4 and 5 to Oct. 9 and 10, Deacon Pat Harris will offer a weekly six-session series titled “Be Amazed: Path to God.”

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Family Renewal Project will offer the following classes:

“The Call to Greatness: A Primer on Theology of the Body” will be held Aug. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church’s parish hall, 5915 Outer Loop. The cost is $8 for an individual or $12 per couple/household. For more information, call/text 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

“TOB 1: An Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” will be held Sept. 19 and 20 at St. Patrick Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road. The cost is $20 for an individual or $30 per couple. This course is approved for 11 hours of catechist credits. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/4a6az894.

Both are free for clergy, college students and missionaries.

St. Albert the Great Church and Contemplative Outreach of Louisville will host an introductory centering prayer workshop on Aug. 30 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parish life center, 1395 Girard Drive. Six follow-up sessions will be offered. Email Kristina Hellman at khellmann@stalbert.org to register.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Aug. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Beth Quinn will present “The Aging Musculoskeletal System: Why Strength and Flexibility Matter.”

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.St. Rita Church, 8909 Preston Highway, hosts a weekly Bible study on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. led by Father Joe Rankin. The next one is entitled “The lowest place is reserved for you.” For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.