Tapings of Mass of the Air are open to all Catholics

Mass of the Air, a local non-profit that airs recorded Masses each Sunday, invites Catholics to attend its recordings of the liturgy at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.



Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or both Masses. Each will last approximately 30 minutes. The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are:

Aug. 27 — Father William Bowling assisted by Deacon Andy Heinsohn.

Aug. 28 — Father Adam Carrico assisted by Deacon Phil Noltemeyer.

Sept. 24 — Father Joseph Graffis assisted by Deacon Greg Gitschier.

Sept. 25 — Father Jason Harris assisted by Deacon Pete Renden.

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

The Masses can be viewed at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.