Ahead of diaconate ordination, archdiocese issues traffic guidance

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will ordain seminarian Evrard Muhoza to the transitional diaconate April 26 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville.

The transitional diaconate is a step on the path to priesthood. Muhoza currently attends St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in southern Indiana, where he is in his seventh year of formation. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies from Marian University in Indianapolis.

Noting that the ordination coincides with another event, the archdiocese issued the following guidance to those planning to attend:

“Traffic delays are anticipated on the morning of the Diaconate Ordination, coinciding with the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon. It is recommended that you approach the Cathedral via I-64, utilizing the 9th Street exit. Additionally, parking may be limited due to the presence of runners and their supporters. To ensure timely arrival, please allocate extra time for your journey to the Cathedral.”



A map of the course is at derbyfestivalmarathon.com.