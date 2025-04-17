Bulletin Board — April 17, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Christ the King Church, 718 South 44th St., will have its final Mass on April 27 at 11 a.m. Father John Burke, former pastor, will be the main celebrant with Father George Otuma concelebrating. A reception will follow the liturgy. All are welcome.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday, April 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eucharistic adoration and confession will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service with Scripture, a homily and devotions at 3 p.m. Benediction is at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Deacon Sam King at 599-2388.

St. Albert the Great Church will host a Divine Mercy celebration and Mass on April 27. Eucharistic adoration, confessions and the recitation of the Divine Mercy chaplet will begin at 3 p.m. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate Sunday Mass at 5 p.m. in celebration of the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. For more information, contact Laura Sullivan at lsullivan@stalbert.org.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion May 3 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel reading, homily and sacred music.

Catholic Cemeteries will host an infant prayer service for families that have lost a child on April 30 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 21 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Seminarian Harrison Frey will speak about his vocation journey.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a “Happy and Holy Hour” on April 22. The event will begin with a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 6 p.m. at St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, followed by a happy hour at O’Shea’s Irish Pub, 956 Baxter Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club is hosting bunco on April 24. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. The event will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host bunco on April 27 in the parish’s Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Avenue. Doors open at noon and bunco begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes lunch and dessert. To register, call Susan Dey at 565-5775 or Cathy Harris at 999-1749.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its seventh annual Roses & Rosé brunch April 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program. Tickets to Roses and Rosé are $75 and may be purchased by visiting svdplou.maestroweb.com/.To learn more, contact Makenzie Greenwell at 272-2134 or mgreenwell@svdplou.org.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for those 50 and over, will meet on April 27 for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Culver’s at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church will hold a blood drive on April 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Common Earth Gardens — mulching, weeding, trash clean up and building new community gardens. Times and dates are flexible.

Youth and Family Mentors — help refugee families and youth assimilate in the community and work on preparing for the future. Youth mentors are paired with high school students and family/peer mentors are matched with a refugee family. Flexible scheduling is available.

Administration — data entry and returning phone calls to make referrals to community resources. Can be done remotely, and on a flexible basis, after a brief training.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

ARTS

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit titled “My Black and Whites” by painter Mary Ann Michna through May 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

The Mid-Kentucky Chorus will host “I’ve Got Rhythm! The Music of George and Ira Gershwin” on April 25 at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in Springfield, Ky. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available by calling 859-481-7094 or visiting midkentuckyarts.com. Open seating will be available at the door.

St. Meinrad Archabbey will present Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST in the archabbey church. The concert is free, open to the public and does not require registration. Parking is available in the guest house and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, contact 812-357-6611.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Spirit School, 332 Cannons Lane, will host a 30-year reunion for the class of 1995 May 17-18. On May 17, alumni will gather for a reunion party at 6:30 p.m. at Saints Pizza Pub, 131 Breckenridge Lane. On May 18, the alumni will be recognized at 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Alumni are invited to a school tour following Mass. For more information, contact Lauren Montfont at lauren.knopf@gmail.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes.

“Christus Vivit: Exploring Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation for Young People,” April 28, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” May 14, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at:

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a presentation about “Church Teaching on the Death Penalty” on April 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.



Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will host “You Snooze, You Win: Unlock the Secrets to Better Sleep” on April 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home-Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Dr. James Layne Moore, a sleep medicine and neurology physician. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.