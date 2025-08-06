Archbishop encourages educators to prioritize holiness as school year begins

Educators sang the opening hymn at the annual back-to-school Mass at St. Albert the Great Church on Aug. 5. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

After a summer apart, Catholic school teachers and administrators greeted one another with smiles, waves, handshakes and hugs on the morning of Aug. 5. The educators were gathered at St. Albert the Great Church for the archdiocese’s annual back-to-school Mass.

Amy Nall, who succeeds Dr. Mary Beth Bowling as the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, welcomed the educators to the opening Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, and thanked them for their commitment to Catholic education.

In his homily, Archbishop Fabre told the educators that their ministry in Catholic education is “of utmost importance” and encouraged them to prioritize their “personal commitment to holiness” as they enter into the new academic year.

“Often, we focus only on the purpose of Catholic education for the students who attend Catholic schools, forgetting that ministry within a Catholic school should also strengthen the faith and the call to holiness of all the adults involved in ministry there,” he told the congregation.

“Spiritual growth complements academic learning, and it is this holistic approach that will inspire and motivate students” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

The spiritual growth of the educators themselves is “essential” to the effectiveness of Catholic schools, he said. “Our personal commitment to holiness and our daily efforts to strive to be the best person form an important part of the foundation of our effectiveness as educators in Catholic schools.”

Catholic education aims not only to impart academic knowledge, but also to share the Gospel with and guide the spiritual formation of the youngest hearts, he said.

“Spiritual growth complements academic learning, and it is this holistic approach that will inspire and motivate students,” he told them.

Following the liturgy, the educators gathered to listen to a keynote address by Dr. F. DeKarlos Blackmon, vice chancellor for pastoral services.

The official start date for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville is Aug. 12, but some schools have already commenced, and others will begin in the coming weeks.