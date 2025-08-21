Norton to offer conference for faith leaders on navigating health care Oct. 17

“Resources for Faith Leaders: Navigating Health Care” will be presented on Oct. 17 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, by Norton Faith and Health Ministries.

The free conference is open to clergy, other faith leaders, faith community nurses, health ministers, congregational care teams, seminarians and chaplains. The day will include several speakers, lunch, prayer and health screenings.

“Understanding how to navigate the health care system is essential for receiving quality care. This conference offers a day of comprehensive discussions, valuable resources and guidance for steering through the ever-changing aspects of health care,” an announcement about the conference said. “The conference aims to empower attendees to support congregants in making informed health care decisions, improve communication with health care providers and provide resources to assist individuals to stay on course with their health care.”

The program, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free, but registration by Oct. 17 is required. To register, call 629-1234, option 4, or visit tinyurl.com/4ta5u4tw.