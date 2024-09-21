28th annual Festival of Faiths set for Nov. 13-16

The Center for Interfaith Relations has announced the schedule for the 28th annual Festival of Faiths. This year’s theme is Sacred Imagining.

The opening celebration will be hosted by the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Subsequent events will run through Nov. 16 at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

The festival “will celebrate the beauty of creativity and the power of ideas to change the world. Share in this experience of Sacred Imagining as we lean into our highest potential, explore our authentic selves and reimagine what the future might hold,” according to an announcement from the Center for Interfaith Relations that organizes the event.



Tickets are now on sale. All-access passes are $175, a day pass is $100 and individual session tickets are available for $25. To purchase tickets and view the schedule, visit festivaloffaiths.org/.