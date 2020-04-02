Benedictine Sisters to host chat about vocations on WhatsApp

Record Staff Report

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Ind., will offer weekly group chats for women ages 18-40 on WhatsApp on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Sister Jill Reuber, vocation director for the community, will facilitate the chats. Topics will include religious life, faith, discernment and everyday life topics in today’s world.

Participants may join weekly or whenever they are able.

For more information and to receive the chat link, contact Sister Jill Reuber at 812-367-1411, ext. 2830 or vocation@thedome.org.