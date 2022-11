Presentation Academy’s Top Hat Theatre Company will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” adapted by Presentation alumna Ashley Beck Heimbrock, in the school’s Arts and Athletics Center, 900 S. 4th St.

Showtimes are Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. show Nov. 19 and a 4 p.m. show Nov. 20.

Tickets, which are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, can be purchased by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/st2/.