Catholics can participate in Holy Week by watching live broadcasts

For most Catholics around the world, Holy Week will happen at home this year.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will celebrate the April 5 Palm Sunday Mass in a virtually empty Cathedral of the Assumption.

But he won’t really be alone. The faithful can join him for Palm Sunday and other Holy Week services when they are aired live on WAVE 3 TV stations and on the Cathedral’s website, cathedraloftheassumption.org.

On Tuesday, April 7, the archbishop will celebrate the annual Chrism Mass at 7 p.m., when he will bless and consecrate holy oils for all of the archdiocese’s 110 parishes.

Typically, representatives from the parishes attend the service and take the oil of the sick, the oil of catechumens and the sacred chrism home with them. This year, distribution will be delayed.

“Chrism Mass in a normal year is the preeminent celebration of the whole archdiocese — it’s the time we celebrate all 110 parishes and all the clergy coming together,” said Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship. “It will look different this year, but it remains that unifying time for the local church.”

Father Michael Wimsatt, pastor of the Cathedral who will assist the archbishop, will also preside at a Tenebrae service at the Cathedral April 8.

Holy Thursday will be celebrated at 7 p.m. and archbishop will preside. He will also preside at Stations of the Cross at noon on Good Friday and at the Passion of Our Lord later that day at 7 p.m.

He will preside at the Easter Vigil at the Cathedral at 8:30 p.m. April 11.