Catholic schools closures extend through May 1

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville will remain closed for in-person classes through May 1 in response to Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation that all Kentucky schools remain closed to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

A memo from Superintendent of Schools Leisa Schulz said online and alternative instruction will continue as announced. All Catholic school activities are also canceled during this time.

“The Archdiocese of Louisville will continue to resource and support Catholic school leaders and teachers as they serve students in the coming weeks,” Schulz said.