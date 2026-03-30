Sister Amelia Stenger, area’s first female superintendent, dies at 77

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Amelia Stenger

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Amelia Stenger died March 28 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 77 and in her 58th year of religious life.

Sister Stenger, a native of Glennonville, Mo., was the first woman to serve as superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, a position she held from 1991 to 1997. She also served as school superintendent for the Diocese of Owensboro from 1984 to 1991.

She served as congregational leader of her community from 2016 to 2022 and as a development director. She also served as a teacher and principal and in quilting ministry.

She is survived by her siblings, Mary Teder of St. Charles, Mo.; John Stenger of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and Frank Stenger of Campbell, Mo.; nieces, nephews and her religious community.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on April 6 at Mount St. Joseph. A wake service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.