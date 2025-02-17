Bellarmine will host inaugural Fourth and Walnut Lecture March 18

James Finley (Photo Special to The Record)

Bellarmine University will host the inaugural Fourth and Walnut Lecture March 18.

James Finley, a California-based clinical psychologist, will present “Being a Healing Presence in a Wounded and Traumatized World.”

Finley lived as a monk at the Abbey of Gethsemani where Thomas Merton — the influential monk known for his writings — was his spiritual director.

The event will take place in Bellarmine’s Frazier Hall.

The lecture series, which will be presented annually, commemorates Merton’s epiphany, which occurred at the intersection of Fourth and Walnut (now Muhammad Ali) streets in downtown Louisville in 1958, according to an announcement from Bellarmine.

For more information, call 272-8177 or visit merton.org/Events/.