Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Amanda Rose Mahoney dies at 95

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Amanda Rose Mahoney died Feb. 15 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 95 and in her 75th year of religious life.

Sister Mahoney, a native of Louisville, ministered in Kentucky and Missouri. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Holy Trinity School School in Fredericktown from 1970-1975. She also served in outreach at St. Ignatius Retirement Center and St. Boniface Retirement Center, between 1975 and 1982. She also served the elderly in Louisville from 1988 to 2016.

She also ministered in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Sister Mahoney is survived by her sister, Elizabeth White, nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Visitation will begin Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. (CST) at Mount St. Joseph with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. (CST).

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.