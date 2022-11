Presentation Academy’s fall play, William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” has been re-scheduled to Dec. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. show Dec. 3 and 4.

The play, which is adapted by Presentation alumna Ashley Beck Heimbrock, will be presented in the school’s Arts and Athletics Center, 900 S. 4th St.

Tickets, which are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens, can be purchased by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/st2/.