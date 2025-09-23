Bellarmine pilgrimage will feature campus trees, prayer and reflection

In this undated photo, a pilgrimage highlighting the trees at Bellarmine University paused under a towering white oak outside the Centro building. This year’s pilgrimage, part of Bellarmine’s Season of Creation celebration, is set for Sept. 30. (Photo Special to The Record)

Bellarmine University’s Campus Ministry and Department of Environmental Studies will host a walking pilgrimage Sept. 30 to celebrate the Season of Creation and the school’s “Laudato Si’ Week.”

The tour will stop at nine trees on the campus and will include prayer, poetry and short reflections by several guest speakers. Among the speakers will be emeritus botany professor Dr. David Robinson.

The tour will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., departing from the Thomas Merton Center on the 2nd floor of Bellarmine’s library.

Participants should expect to stand for an hour and a half and walk about a mile, processing through various parts of campus and up to the grotto behind our Lady of the Woods Chapel.



The public is invited to attend. For more information, email campusministry@bellarmine.edu.