Students participate in Governor’s Scholars Program

Forty-seven students from Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville participated in the Governor’s Scholars Program during the summer of 2025.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a five-week residential summer program for outstanding Kentucky high school students.
The following students participated:
- Assumption High School — Lily Barker, Agnes Boyer, Anna Conner, Elise Crump, Stella Derenge, Elizabeth Hertel, Veronica Mattingly, Nikita Nair, Emma Reck and Taryn Tracy.
- Bethlehem High School — Franklin Jardim, Kathryn Lancaster, Derek McKinney, Paul Minor, Camberlee Mitchell, Savannah Montgomery and Allie Thompson.
- DeSales High School — Joshua Finley, Matthew Mulhall, Derek Tran and Bryston Wechter.
- Mercy Academy — Meredith Feger and Avery Quirino.
- Presentation Academy — Zoe Eme.
- Sacred Heart Academy — Lila Burke, Alice Calabrese, Arden Garrett, Lucy Monarch, Dani Montgomery, Liz Staley and Isa Verdi.
- St. Xavier High School — Benjamin Dakin, Judah Lorenz, Grayson Merrick, Peter Pham, Nick Rutledge and Ryan Schulz.
- Trinity High School — Brendan Corbett, Max Corbett, Austin Goodloe, Eamon Lewantowicz, Thomas Meyer, Jonathan Raymer, Gavin Scott, Jude Turner, Ronin White and Nolan Williams.