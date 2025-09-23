Youth

Students participate in Governor’s Scholars Program

Forty-seven students from Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville participated in the Governor’s Scholars Program during the summer of 2025.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a five-week residential summer program for outstanding Kentucky high school students. 

The following students participated:

  • Assumption High School — Lily Barker, Agnes Boyer, Anna Conner, Elise Crump, Stella Derenge, Elizabeth Hertel, Veronica Mattingly, Nikita Nair, Emma Reck and Taryn Tracy.
  • Bethlehem High School — Franklin Jardim, Kathryn Lancaster, Derek McKinney, Paul Minor, Camberlee Mitchell, Savannah Montgomery and Allie Thompson. 
  • DeSales High School — Joshua Finley, Matthew Mulhall, Derek Tran and Bryston Wechter.
  • Mercy Academy — Meredith Feger and Avery Quirino.
  • Presentation Academy — Zoe Eme.
  • Sacred Heart Academy — Lila Burke, Alice Calabrese, Arden Garrett, Lucy Monarch, Dani Montgomery, Liz Staley and Isa Verdi. 
  • St. Xavier High School — Benjamin Dakin, Judah Lorenz, Grayson Merrick, Peter Pham, Nick Rutledge and Ryan Schulz.
  • Trinity High School — Brendan Corbett, Max Corbett, Austin Goodloe, Eamon Lewantowicz, Thomas Meyer, Jonathan Raymer, Gavin Scott, Jude Turner, Ronin White and Nolan Williams.
