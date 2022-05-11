The Association of Community Ministries will host Celebrating Connections, a community-wide gathering to recognize the people who make their work possible on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Frankfort Ave.

The association brings together 13 Louisville-based community ministries to serve families and individuals on a neighborhood level throughout Metro Louisville, according to a news release. Its members have worked together for more than 35 years, connecting neighbors in need with resources during times of crisis.

“The Association of Community Ministries looks forward to celebrating all of these people and connections, the many ways we’ve worked passionately throughout the COVID-19 crisis — removing barriers and delivering assistance — as well as how we are moving toward a vision for the future,” said Mark Steiner, ACM program and development manager.

The gathering will be open to the public. A program starting at 9:30 a.m. will feature a musical performance and presentations. For more information, visit louisvilleministries.org.