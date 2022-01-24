The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 donated $2,699, the proceeds from its annual Tootsie Roll Drive, to Guthrie Opportunity Center, a non-profit in Bardstown, Ky.

The center provides life-skills training and employment opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. The center’s mission is “to provide and sustain a nurturing environment that promotes learning, creates a sense of independence and provides lifelong support to the developmentally disadvantaged in Nelson County,” according to its website.