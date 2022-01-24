DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host its annual Benefit Feast, a fundraising gala, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 8 p.m. The theme is “Travel Back in Time.”

The event, held annually near the feast of St. Francis DeSales, will support a project to create a STEM and art open-air classroom on the school’s campus.

The evening will include a silent auction, a $10,000 grand prize drawing and mini-raffles. The cost is $75 per ticket. To purchase tickets, chances or bid on silent auction items, click here. For more information about sponsorships or donations, call Rob Weikert at 883-4931.