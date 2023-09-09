Archdiocesan News

Engaged Encounter weekends set for 2024

Louisville Catholic Engaged Encounter is planning four Engaged Encounter weekends in 2024. The group provides marriage preparation for engaged couples.

The program will take place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Jan. 13 and 14 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive
  • March 9 and 10 at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.
  • Aug. 3 and 4 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. 
  • Oct. 15 and 16 at St. Bernadette Church, Prospect, Ky.

Topics of discussion over the weekend will include self-awareness, communication, vocation, decision-making and family planning. 

Attendance on both days is required. The Sunday session includes Mass at the hosting parish. The cost is $175 per couple and includes meals. Reservation is required and can be done by visiting https://louisville.engagedencounter.com/.For more information, contact Deacon Stephen Bowling at 471-2127 or sbowling@archlou.org.

