Catholic Charities seeks volunteers for food ministries

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers to help feed the hungry.

The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, 2914 S. Third St., is in need of volunteers who can lift 25-35 pounds and work outside in all weather conditions to serve clients.

Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Duties may include unloading and stocking donations, filling prepared bags for clients, opening up the pantry, serving clients, preparing produce, cleaning up and closing the pantry

The Sister Visitor Center, 2235 West Market St., needs volunteer drivers.

Drivers are needed to assist with delivering food to the porches of its clients. No heavy lifting is involved.

Drivers are also needed on Tuesday mornings to pick up the center’s weekly order from Dare to Care. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 pounds. This may be best with two volunteers.

To volunteer, email Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.