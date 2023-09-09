Retreat for the chronically ill and their caregivers set for Nov. 4

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The center is located three miles north of Bardstown on Highway 31E.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, time for meditation and the opportunity to take part in various sacraments. It will be offered to 10 individuals living with chronic illnesses and 10 caregivers.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.