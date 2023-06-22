Bulletin Board — June 22, 2023

SERVICES, RETREATS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child are invited to a June 28 prayer service in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will celebrate the National Eucharistic Revival moving into the parish phase with a eucharistic procession and 22-hour adoration of the Blessed Sacrament beginning July 7 at 6 p.m. and concluding with Mass on July 8 at 4 p.m. For more information, call Sheila King at 802-8410.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer July 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Meditation Prayer Day hosted by Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Otho Ballard will be July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky. Two meditation experiences will be offered. An Introduction to centering prayer/meditation will be led by Judy Sharer. Developing skills for deeper meditation will be facilitated by Sister Mary Otho Ballard.

Register by July 12 by contacting Sister Ballard at 859-481-6238 or lamondaop@gmail.com. The cost is a donation and participants should bring a bag lunch; drinks will be provided.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles 40 and Over group, a reorganization of the Catholic Singles Over 50 group that met at Holy Trinity Church, invites Catholics over age 40 to join a newly formed group that enjoys activities around Louisville, such as concerts, bowling, volleyball, hiking, tennis and board games, as well as spiritual events such as Mass and adoration. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, contact Mike at mike25k@aol.com or 472-5240.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event June 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Pat Murphy, a retired professor of geriatrics from UofL, will present “Fall Prevention: Steady As We Go,” about falls, which are common and can lead to serious injuries, morbidity and mortality in people over age 65.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

June 29 and 30: Syriac and Coptic translations of the Bible.

July 6 and 7: Latin translation of the Bible.

July 13 and 14: Revelation and the apocalyptic tradition.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer. Classes will be at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., unless otherwise noted.

Overview of the Mass, June 27, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $20.

“Renewing Our Relationship with the Eucharist: The Catholic School as a Eucharistic Community,” June 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion training for catechists/teachers, June 28, 10 a.m. to noon.

“Catechist Retreat: Go Make Disciples — A Day of Reflection for Educators,” July 12, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. The cost is $25.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. For more details, view the course catalog at archlouff.org/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).