Father Donald Michael Hill, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died May 11. He was 72 and had been a priest of the archdiocese for 28 years.

Father Hill, a native of Louisville, attended high school at Mount Saint Francis Seminary. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 1975 and attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He was ordained by Archbishop Thomas C. Kelly on May 21, 1994.

Father Hill served as associate pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Church and as pastor of St. Albert the Great Church and St. Raphael Church. He served as co-chaplain at Assumption High School.

Father Hill served on the priests’ Council from 1998-2002.

Father Hill retired in 2017.

He is survived by his sister Patricia Hill Determan, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for May 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue and on May 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1020 E. Burnett Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary with burial following in the priests’ section at Calvary Cemetery