Archdiocese of Louisville collects funds to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts

The Archdiocese of Louisville is collecting donations from parishes and individuals who wish to donate to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The category four storm made landfall along the Florida panhandle Sept. 27 causing widespread destruction there and in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre said he’s grateful for those in the archdiocese who want to help. The funds will be used to “support emergency response and the pastoral and reconstruction efforts needed for the civic and faith communities affected,” said the archbishop in a letter to pastors.

If a parish wishes to take up a special collection or if individuals wish to donate, the funds should be sent to:

Archdiocese of Louisville, ATTN: Hurricane Helene Relief, 3940 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40213-1463.



In addition, Catholic Charities of Louisville is offering a portal to make an online donation directly to Catholic Charities USA at cclou.org.