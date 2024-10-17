Archdiocese adopts new deanery model to group parishes

The Archdiocese of Louisville has adopted a new administrative model that organizes the parishes into eight groupings known as deaneries.

The new model replaces the previous arrangement, which divided the archdiocese’s parishes into 11 regions.

“Most of the parishes are not going to notice any real change,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre in a recent interview. “The collaboration between parishes can continue. It is not meant to circumvent any coordination with parishes outside the deanery.”

Each deanery will be led by a dean, a priest who serves in a parish within the deanery. The archbishop appoints the deans to serve as his representative in their given territory.

“The deans have authority in those deaneries,” explained Archbishop Fabre. “Some questions or concerns or pastoral matters could be resolved by them.”

This approach models the principle of subsidiarity, Archbishop Fabre noted, explaining that under subsidiarity “things should be handled at the lowest level possible.”

Father Paul Beach, the archdiocese’s judicial vicar and director of the Metropolitan Tribunal, said the new arrangement will strengthen the local church.

For instance, he said, “The issues facing the southern Kentucky missions are different from the issues for parishes in west Louisville, east Louisville or the Bardstown area. Those who are most familiar with that area can respond most effectively.”

The deanery model was adopted because the previous system, the region model, wasn’t clearly defined or carried out in the same way from region to region, noted Father Beach.

In contrast, the deanery approach is rooted in canon law, and the role of a dean comes with specific canonical authority and responsibilities.

“It is clearly defined,” said Archbishop Fabre.

Deans are expected to hold regular meetings with the priests in the deanery, including retired priests living within its boundaries.

They are charged with auditing sacramental records as well as the church properties in the deanery to ensure they are being maintained.

Deans are also expected to help coordinate pastoral services and liturgical life within their deaneries.

For example, the archbishop noted, if parishes are planning Advent or Lenten penance services, the dean could help arrange for priests to attend and hear confessions.

Deans will also be asked to help foster fraternity among the priests in his deanery and ensure they have adequate living arrangements.

The eight deans will also serve as a new consultative body to the archbishop, in addition to several such bodies already in place that include clergy and laity.

Following is a list of priests who have been named deans. The initials, V.F., stand for vicar forane, the canonical title of the dean.