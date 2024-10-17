Bulletin Board — Oct. 17, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2024 on Nov. 3 at noon. The liturgy will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Oct. 21.

St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave., will host a patriotic rosary on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. as the participants pray a Hail Mary for each state in the U.S. The service will include music and readings. Contact 635-5813 with questions.

St. Louis Bertrand, 1104 S. 6th St., will host a Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Family members and friends of children who have died are encouraged to remember them at this special Mass.

MISSIONS & RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center, located at 40 Main Avenue in Nazareth, Ky., on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org

St. Margaret Mary Church will host a parish mission on Divine Mercy Oct. 21 to Oct. 23. The mission will be presented by best-selling author and speaker Vinny Flynn.

The mission will begin each night at 7 p.m. in the church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and will include talks, a eucharistic healing service, confessions, music and a book signing. For more information, call 426-2635.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Father Casey Sanders will speak on Marian devotion. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Anthony Chandler, vicar for priests, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE AND THERE

The Presentation Academy Alumnae Board will host a “Shop & Sip” pop-up shopping event in its Arts and Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Donations to its Sisterhood Scholarship will be accepted. It will feature shopping with various vendors, food and drinks.

St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged will host “Rock’n & Roll’n with the Little Sisters” on Oct. 26 at The Saffin Center at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Tickets include dinner at 6 p.m. by Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ and a cash bar. Music by the Uptown Band begins at 7 p.m. There will be two opportunities for raffles. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.littlesistersofthepoorlouisville.org/.

Pitt Academy’s Postgraduate Program is requesting non-perishable food item donations as it hosts CANtober this month. Donations can be dropped off at Pitt Academy, 7517 Westport Road, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25. Donations will go to Dare to Care. Call 966-6879 with questions.

Epiphany Church’s Community Center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd., will host a blood drive on Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd., will host “When in our Music: A Celebration of Sacred Song” on Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature musicians from Bellarmine University, the Ursuline Trio, the St. Thomas More Burundi Choir and the St. Paul Choir and Hispanic Ensemble. Music will be sung in English, Spanish, Latin, Greek and Kirundi. A light reception will follow. The event is free. Contact 937-5920 with questions.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a Wine & Wonder women’s book study on “Into Your Hands, Father: Abandoning Ourselves to the God Who Loves Us” by Father Wilfrid Stinissen. The six-part fall series will meet on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 6. The cost is $25, and nursing infants are welcome. Visit bit.ly/wineandwonder2024 to register.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 22: “What do YOU want?”

Oct. 29: “No one dared to ask him more questions”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Athanasius Parish Center, 5915 Outer Loop

The class is $10.

For more details, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a program on “Modern apocalyptic renaissance” Oct. 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

Nazareth Home will host a presentation on Medicare open enrollment on Oct. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The session will share information about changes and tips to help seniors navigate the Medicare open enrollment period. RSVP in advance at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Office of Family and Life Ministries will host an “End-of-Life Issues” presentation on Oct. 30 at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd. The program will begin with Mass at 6:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. with retired moral theologian, Fr. Tony Smith, and elder law expert, Misty Clark Vantrease.