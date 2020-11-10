Archbishop Kurtz calls educators ‘sacrificial heroes’ 

While an annual luncheon to celebrate teachers who have achieved milestone years of service had to be tabled because of the pandemic, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz used the opportunity to highlight the extraordinary service of educators.

“This is the year you have been sacrificial heroes,” he told the Archdiocese of Louisville’s 1,600 educators in a video message.

Together, they have faced “twin challenges” since school resumed amid the pandemic, Archbishop Kurtz noted.

First, “that you remain safe and those you teach and love remain safe,” he said. And second, “that those whom you teach continue to grow, develop and be formed as they mature to adulthood in the faith.”

“Thank you, thank you for the special stresses and challenges you have had to experience.”

Noting that 180 educators are being honored this year for reaching a special milestone in their service, he added, “Whether it’s 5 years or 50 years, I want to acknowledge the special commitment you have made. Thank you for being, again, heroes for all of us.”

“My prayer would be that we will always be grateful for the way that you have inspired others, and most especially those whom you teach. And my prayer is that what drew you to become teachers years ago continues to be rekindled, you continue to be inspired by the work that you do, by the vocation of being a good teacher.”

Awards were distributed to educators who have served for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years in Catholic schools in the archdiocese. These teachers serve nearly 19,000 students in 49 Catholic schools located in seven counties of the archdiocese.

In a message to educators, Leisa Schulz, superintendent of Catholic schools, lauded the teachers’ “witness and dedication to Catholic school education.”

“Our church is enriched by your gifts, and your most precious gifts, your students, will continue to enrich our community for years to come,” she said.

Following are teachers who were honored for 50, 45, 40, 35 and 30 years of service.

50 Years

Tom McAnally, DeSales High School

45 Years

Connie Byers, St. Edward School

40 Years

David Aberli, Trinity High School

Mike Chancellor, Trinity

Deborah Jenkins, St. Martha School

Joseph White, St. Xavier High School

35 Years

Bill Bornschein, St. Xavier

Mary Dyar, St. Athanasius School

Betsy Kramer, Sacred Heart Academy

Sheryl Kremer, St. Gabriel School

Angela Lincoln, Assumption High School

Denise Ritchie, St. Nicholas Academy

Diane Whoberry, St. Stephen Martyr School

Michelle Young, St. Edward

30 Years

Patricia Barnett, Sacred Heart Academy

Shawn Bond, St. Joseph School

Ellen Burkhardt, St. Athanasius

Denise Chancellor, St. Gabriel

Mike Magre, Trinity

Chuck Medley, St. Xavier

Sue Morgan, St. Xavier

Lisa Murray, St. Andrew Academy

Catherine Reynolds, St. Xavier

Lisa Seidt, St. Nicholas

Charlie Shircliff, St. Edward

Jim Stairs, St. Xavier

Mary Waskevich, St. Stephen Martyr

Cara Westman, St. Aloysius School

25 Years

Cindy Bland, St. Augustine

Paige Fitzhugh, St. Bernard

Peggy Gray, Holy Trinity

Kelly Hartman, Presentation Academy

Rick Heim, Sacred Heart Academy

Barbara Lutmer, Assumption

Keith Rapp, Trinity

Stacy Sauer, St. Patrick

Karen Snapp, St. James

Robert Wheatley, Sacred Heart Academy

20 Years

Dr. Nathalie Barber, Bethlehem High School

Bob Beatty, Trinity

Jeff Becker, Trinity

Kimberly Boyd, St. Gabriel

Jennifer Browning, Trinity

Audrey Carney, St. Joseph

Jennie Condra, St. Raphael

Heather Culton, St. Edward

Julianna Daly, St. Agnes

Taffie Duckworth, St. Martha

Erin Gary, Assumption

Donna Greenwell, St. Athanasius

Melanie Hagan, St. Margaret Mary

Michelle Hartlage, Holy Trinity

Joe Henning, Trinity

Jed Hilbert, St. Xavier

Angie Krish, St. Joseph

Jennifer Miller, St. Gabriel

Colleen Murphy, Assumption

Missy Oakes, Notre Dame Academy

Laurie Orkiese, Sacred Heart Model School

Suzanne Penezic, St. Raphael

Laura Pohlmann, DeSales

Shea Rutledge, St. Edward

Linda Schork, St. Xavier

Libba Schuhmann, Holy Trinity

Jennifer Shirley, Assumption

Stacie Short, St. Albert the Great

Stephen Smith, St. Xavier

Steven Straub, Assumption

Steven Tompkins, Trinity

Wanda Trigg, DeSales

Karen Woo, Nativity Academy

John Wood, Holy Cross High School

Kyle Yochumn, St. Xavier

Mike Zimmerman, St. Paul

15 Years

Gina Beirne, Assumption

Sunny Bowen, Our Lady of Lourdes

Grace Duckworth, St. Albert the Great

Nathan Durbin, St. Xavier

Tracy Edgerton, DeSales

Jill Elder, Assumption

Kelly Fiepke, St. James, Elizabethtown

Ann Garcia, Holy Spirit

Martha Gray, Holy Trinity

D. Dee Hill, Holy Trinity

Elizabeth Hinkebein, St. Agnes

Meredith Kilner, St. Gabriel

Candace Kresse, Sacred Heart Academy

Steve Mercer, Holy Spirit

Carol Murphy, St. Patrick

Edwin Noe, St. Xavier

Beatriz Pacheco, St. Xavier

Danika Peak, St. James, Elizabethtown

Ladislao Perez-Hernandez, St. Nicholas

Robert Saxton, Trinity

Kelly Scheikhart, St. Stephen Martyr

Jill Schurman, Sacred Heart Academy

Sunni Sosna-Kelty, St. Paul

Daniel Stuber, St. Xavier

Gina Wilkie, Sacred Heart Academy

Jessica Williams, Assumption

10 Years

Daniel Able, St. Xavier

Patrick Alexander, St. Xavier

Shannon Barr, Trinity

Nathan Bird, St. Xavier

Daniel E. Blaser, St. Xavier

Sarah Coomes, St. Patrick

Kim Crable, St. Aloysius

Debbie Cunningham, St. Mary Academy

Katie Daly, Sacred Heart Academy

Laurie Dant, Immaculata Classical Academy

Amy Decker, St. paul

Erin Duckworth, St. Michael

Katie Garrett, St. Joseph

Lisa Hague, St. Xavier

Elizabeth Heilman, St. Raphael

Lisa Iceman, St. Margaret Mary

Tim Jones, Trinity

Rita Koontz, Bethlehem

Ron Koontz, Bethlehem

Matthew Lega, Assumption

Stacy Lohman, St. Aloysius

Thomas Malewitz, St. Xavier

Jennifer Muller, Sacred Heart Academy

Blake Napper, Trinity

Dana Nicholson, St. Rita

Ann Patterson, St. Michael

Sarah Peace, Mercy Academy

Dianne Pickerill, Sacred Heart Academy

Scott Ross, Trinity

Andrea Ruley, St. Mary Academy

Laura Shircliff, Sacred Heart Model School

Wendy Sims, St. Margaret Mary

Whitney Spencer, Pitt Academy

Connie Tutwiler, St. Aloysius

Sara Voit, St. Margaret Mary

Jenn Watson, Mercy

5 Years

Tamara Barton, St. Patrick

Emily Brown, Our Lady of Lourdes

Conor Carroll, Trinity

Tierney Coman, St. Albert the Great

Nina Cornell, St. Michael

Laura Craig, Bethlehem

Tiffany Daugherty, Holy Trinity

Betsy deGolian, Trinity

Teresa Doerr, St. Gregory

Alex Dotsey, Trinity

Sean Duggins, Trinity

Kelsey Dyar, St. Gabriel

Amelia Flynn, St. Mary

Justin Fout, Immaculata

Erin Glaser, Mercy

Sarah Hellman, St. Agnes

Kristen Herbert, Our Lady of Lourdes

Kathryn Hilleary, Sacred Heart Academy

Elise Kenney, Mercy

Isabelle LaBarge, St. Aloysius

Opal LaVon, DeSales

LaToya Lee, St. Martha

Abigail LInk, Pitt Academy

Dione Luckett, St. Bernard

Mindy Masterson, Our Lady of Lourdes

Laura McGill, St. Margaret Mary

Risa Musto, St. Bernard

Kitty Nowak, Sacred Heart Academy

Caitlin Ousley, St. Margaret Mary

Jessica Parks, St. Gabriel

Staci Rampental, Sacred Heart Model School

John Rawlins, Holy Cross

Jessie Reed, St. Catherine Academy

Olivia Schum, Holy Cross

Kelly Shanks, Sacred Heart Academy

Trinity Shell, Ascension

Nathan Sturtzel, St. Patrick

Allie Teta, Sacred Heart Academy

Morgan Vihlidal, Holy Trinity

Barbara Wagner, Ascension

Emily Wolz, St. Albert the Great

Mark Wolz, St. Albert the Great

Meredith Worland, St. Aloysius

Lisa Wright, Pitt Academy