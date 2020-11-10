Walking with Christ for justice

The parishes of St. Raphael and St. Francis of Assisi hosted a Eucharistic procession titled “Walking with Christ for Peace and Justice” Nov. 8 along Bardstown Road and the neighboring streets.

Prior to the walk, Father Anthony Chandler, pastor of St. Francis, offered a reflection where he called on Catholics to “pray for peace, justice and healing.” “If we are to have peace in our communities, we must be among those who are engaged in the struggle … We must live our lives as though we truly believe in the Gospel, not just lip service. We must love one another as Christ loves us,” he said as he spoke of the racial strife seen in Louisville and around the U.S. this year.