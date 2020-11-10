Academy Sports and Outdoors presents additional $500 gift cards to teachers

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised teachers in Jefferson County with gift cards last month as a way of thanking them for supporting students and finding creative ways to help students learn during the pandemic.

Among those who received gifts were five Catholic school teachers. Nancy Leopold, a third-grade teacher at St. Albert the Great School and Jill Elder of Assumption High School received $500 gift cards Oct.1 (details and photos were published in The Record Oct. 8). Additional gift cards were presented Oct. 14 to Kathy Blanton and Donna Hall. Kevin Hulsman, a fifth grade teacher from Holy Spirit School, also was surprised with a gift card.

Kathy Blanton, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Andrew Academy was nominated because of her long service to the school and the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to a press release from the school. Blanton teaches math, English and religion. She has taught and administered in the archdiocese for more than four decades, according to a statement from the school.

“She was instrumental in helping navigate the master schedule and helping put the COVID-19 guidelines in place. She is a dedicated teacher who spends countless hours assisting all students to help them form a brighter future,” the school said.

Hall, an instructional assistant at St. Francis of Assisi School, also received a $500 gift card from the store. According to a statement from the school, Hall spent every week over the summer helping create a safety plan for re-opening the school.

“She is driven by her love of the students and the school,” the statement said.