Academy Sports and Outdoors presents additional $500 gift cards to teachers

Donna Hall, right, an instructional assistant at St. Francis of Assisi School,1938 Alfresco Place, accepted a gift card from Amy Morgan, a representative of Academy Sports + Outdoors Oct. 14. Nancy Leopold, a third-grade teacher at St. Albert the Great School and Jill Elder, Assumption High School’s science teacher and technology specialist also received gift cards in October. (Photo special to The Record)

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised teachers in Jefferson County with gift cards last month as a way of thanking them for supporting students and finding creative ways to help students learn during the pandemic.

Among those who received gifts were five Catholic school teachers. Nancy Leopold, a third-grade teacher at St. Albert the Great School and Jill Elder of Assumption High School received $500 gift cards Oct.1 (details and photos were published in The Record Oct. 8). Additional gift cards were presented Oct. 14 to Kathy Blanton and Donna Hall. Kevin Hulsman, a fifth grade teacher from Holy Spirit School, also was surprised with a gift card.

Kathy Blanton, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Drive, was photographed in front of the school Oct. 14 after being surprised with a $500 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors. (Photo Special to The Record)

Kathy Blanton, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Andrew Academy was nominated because of her long service to the school and the Archdiocese of Louisville, according to a press release from the school. Blanton teaches math, English and religion. She has taught and administered in the archdiocese for more than four decades, according to a statement from the school.

“She was instrumental in helping navigate the master schedule and helping put the COVID-19 guidelines in place. She is a dedicated teacher who spends countless hours assisting all students to help them form a brighter future,” the school said.

Hall, an instructional assistant at St. Francis of Assisi School, also received a $500 gift card from the store. According to a statement from the school, Hall spent every week over the summer helping create a safety plan for re-opening the school.

“She is driven by her love of the students and the school,” the statement said.

