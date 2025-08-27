Archbishop Fabre invites the faithful to join him in prayer after Catholic school shooting

Families and loved ones reunite following a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis Aug. 27, 2025. A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a the school church and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding 17 people in an act of violence the police chief called “absolutely incomprehensible.” (OSV News photo/Ben Brewer, Reuters)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre asked the faithful of the Archdiocese of Louisville the evening of Aug. 27 to join him in praying for victims of a mass shooting at a Catholic parish in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred the morning of Aug. 27 during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, adjacent to Annunciation Catholic School.

Minneapolis officials reported at midday that two children, ages 8 and 10, had died and 17 others were injured, including 14 children. They said the shooter fired through the windows of the church.

“We are heartbroken by the deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where students were gathered for the school Mass this morning,” Archbishop Fabre said in his statement.

“I am saddened by this senseless act of violence,” he said. “I invite the faithful of the Archdiocese of Louisville to join me in praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, the victims who were injured, and the Annunciation community. Let us continue to pray for peace in our communities.”

In addition to Archbishop Fabre’s statement, the Archdiocese of Louisville also reached out to school principals and presidents about school safety and security.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Amy Nall said in a statement to school leaders, “As a local Catholic community, we join in prayer for our brothers and sisters in the Annunciation community.”

“This situation is an important reminder to follow safety and security practices,” she said.

Noting that a school shooting can prompt “an array of emotions,” Nall provided information to help leaders respond to concerns in their school communities.

She suggested leaders offer assurances that “your emergency management plan is up-to-date, understood and followed.”

And she noted that school counselors “can provide necessary support for students and staff who may be emotionally affected by this event.” In addition, she said, “We have been offered resources from the Kentucky Center for School Safety and other agencies, and we will be sharing those with you.”

Nall also reminded school leaders to lean on God.

“As a church community, let us lift in prayer all those whose lives were forever changed today, and may we lean into our faith to know that God never abandons us,” she said.