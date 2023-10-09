Archbishop to join in ‘Louisville Stands with Israel’ gathering

Palestinians carry a woman in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, Oct. 9, 2023. The Hamas-Israel war has entered a new phase, with more than 1,100 dead. (OSV News photo/Mohammed Salem, Reuters)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will join the Jewish community of Louisville for a gathering Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. related to the conflict in Israel. He is expected to speak briefly at “The Louisville Stands with Israel Solidarity Gathering” at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane.

The gathering was planned in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas militants on Israel Oct. 7 that left hundreds dead. The conflict has escalated in the days since and the death toll continues to climb. Thousands have been injured in fighting and more than a hundred thousand people have been displaced, according to international news reports.

An announcement about the Louisville gathering posted on jewishlouisville.org said, “We know that in devastating times like these we all benefit by coming together to mourn, be informed and act.”

The announcement invites the public to join in the gathering with local officials and Jewish leaders, including from the Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Louisville Board of Rabbis and Cantors, the American Jewish Committee, the National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Family and Career Services, Adath Jeshurun, Keneseth Israel, the Temple Adath Israel Brith Sholom, Temple Shalom and other Jewish organizations.

Participants are asked to arrive early to allow time for extra security protocols. Seating will be limited.