ALI will examine dynamics related to young adults leaving the church

Record Staff Report

The Archdiocesan Leadership Institute (ALI) will offer “Going Going Gone … Now What” at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 3. Bob McCarty, a pastoral ministry consultant and trainer, will present the workshop.

The program will examine the underlying dynamics that lead to the disaffiliation from the church among young Catholics, according to an announcement from ALI. It will also “describe the factors that reinforce the dynamics” as well as “practical pastoral responses and strategies that can enhance affiliation and engagement with the faith community,” the announcement said.

The session is offered to pastors, administrators, pastoral associates, deacons, school and other parish leaders. Pastors and parish staff members are welcome to attend individually or as a team.

The cost of the session is $30 and includes lunch. Make checks payable to ALI. The cost is partially supplemented by the Addressing Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders Lilly Endowment Grant.

For more information, email sdb@archlou.org. To register, contact Linda McLemore at 585-3291 or lmclemore@archlou.org.