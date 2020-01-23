Mardi Gras party will aid Catholic Charities’ mission

By MARNIE McALLISTER

Record Editor

Catholic Charities of Louisville is planning a fundraising event on Mardi Gras, Feb. 25, that combines two Catholic traditions.

“It’s an opportunity to connect our Catholic tradition of service with our Catholic tradition of celebration,” said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities. “We think it has some really fun potential.”

The celebration, dubbed Rouler 2020, will be at The Olmsted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a VIP hour at 5 p.m. It will include New Orleans-inspired food and an open bar.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $75, a lower price point than similar events, noted DeJaco Crutcher.

“We want it to be accessible and for people to get to know us,” she said, adding that she hopes young adults and older generations join in to learn about the mission.

“We’re trying to be more present and visible in the archdiocese,” she noted. “We hope people will see lots of things about the mission and contribute while having a good time.”

Ann Marie Maldini, executive director of the Young Professionals Association of Louisville, said the celebration will be multigenerational.

“I’m going and my parents are going,” said Maldini, who is helping organize the event. “It’s for multiple generations. There are other galas that are several hundred dollars. This keeps it affordable and fun. Who doesn’t like to have fun for a good cause?”

The celebration will include live bands, casino games, bingo and a prize wheel.

Organizers describe the suggested attire for the event as party casual or business festive.

“Sometimes Mardi Gras is just another work Tuesday,” Maldini added. “You can wear Mardi Gras colors to the office and roll right out to the event.”

Tickets are available at bidpal.net/rouler.